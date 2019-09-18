Comgest Global Investors Sas Increases Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH); Raymond James & Associates Position in Lazard LTD (LAZ) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 10,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 424,905 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.61 million, down from 435,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.57. About 931,370 shares traded or 21.56% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC EXPECTS TALKS WITH IMF TO “RAPIDLY LEAD TO THE ADOPTION” OF A THREE-YEAR PROGRAMME – PM STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – LAZARD MD MICHELE LAMARCHE TELLS REPORTERS IN LONDON; 30/04/2018 – Lazard Sees Comeback in Pharma Mega-Deals After Decade’s Respite; 06/03/2018 – REG-Lazard World Trust Fund Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Rev $754.7M; 05/03/2018 Lazard Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 17/04/2018 – Lazard Says Emerging Activists Are Stepping Up Attacks (Video); 19/03/2018 – LAZARD: CORSO BAVAGNOLI HIRED AS MD IN PARIS; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 915,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8.99M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569.57 million, up from 8.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 1.69M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

