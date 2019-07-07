Comgest Global Investors Sas Holding in Intuit (INTU) Increased by $3.18 Million; Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Lowered Its Holding by $14.84 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,376 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.14 million, up from 298,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $270.54. About 895,216 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $69.79. About 1.12 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) owns 350 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jennison Assoc Limited reported 3,603 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd invested in 19,201 shares. Blair William Company Il invested 0.66% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lord Abbett Lc has 0.15% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 168,154 shares. Pnc Finance Gp has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Private Cap Advsrs has 6,150 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 3,032 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.21% or 2.67M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.17% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Alley Co Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,522 shares. Ent Financial Svcs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.78% or 252,900 shares. Middleton & Inc Ma owns 0.83% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 19,775 shares.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 10,064 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 300,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invs accumulated 0.59% or 1.81 million shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp holds 1,556 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Asset Management One Co Ltd holds 0.33% or 951,440 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd owns 768,790 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Capital International has invested 0.22% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 102,610 shares stake. Vident Advisory Llc stated it has 0.14% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Ltd has invested 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Lasalle Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 5.66% or 3.45 million shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 137,467 shares in its portfolio. Assets Inv Management Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii holds 0.07% or 14,077 shares. Utah Retirement reported 97,277 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. The insider Probst Robert F sold $633,096.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.21 million for 18.17 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.