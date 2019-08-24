Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Trimmed Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding by $37.20 Million; Valuation Rose; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Share Value Rose, Maple Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $5.04 Million

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 6,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 13,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $13.71 during the last trading session, reaching $805.44. About 380,147 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 16/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 524,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.86M, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 899,458 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 64.95 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Management reported 7,274 shares stake. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 70 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 4,618 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Lc holds 0.05% or 216 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,436 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Element Mgmt Ltd Com has 44,591 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Accuvest Glob Advisors owns 720 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Ltd has 175 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). South Texas Money Management Limited owns 10,289 shares. Amp Capital Ltd holds 9,572 shares. Gabelli Invest Advisers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Miles holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 504 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership has 620 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 370 shares to 5,847 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 33,524 shares to 124,033 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).