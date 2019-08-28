Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Trimmed Baidu (BIDU) Stake By $11.63 Million; Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 2.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 70,900 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 3.11M shares with $512.58M value, down from 3.18M last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $35.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $102.84. About 126,028 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 7 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 6 cut down and sold their equity positions in Harvest Capital Credit Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 310,518 shares, down from 370,793 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Harvest Capital Credit Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Baidu Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Baidu Losing China’s Voice Search Market to Sogou? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu Becomes Oversold (BIDU) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu (BIDU) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.8% – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu and Chongqing Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Municipality’s Intelligent Transformation Using AI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 35,000 shares to 91,900 valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 33,524 shares and now owns 124,033 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu has $215 highest and $11800 lowest target. $163.17’s average target is 58.66% above currents $102.84 stock price. Baidu had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, August 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, August 9 with “Overweight” rating.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation for 69,175 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 24,530 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 54,583 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Co Il has invested 0% in the stock. Covington Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 459 shares.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $60.09 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 26.83 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.

It closed at $9.9 lastly. It is down 7.27% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAP News: 15/03/2018 HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit: Material Financial Information From a Portfolio Company Wasn’t Promptly Supplied to Financial Staff; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – ON MARCH 28, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED JOSEPH A. JOLSON AS CEO OF COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – JOLSON SUCCEEDS RICHARD BUCKANAVAGE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – APPOINTED WILLIAM ALVAREZ AS CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER, AND SECRETARY; 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – ON APRIL 29, ENTERED NEW ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH HCAP ADVISORS – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Cap Credit Corp Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – GENERALLY PROVIDES FINANCING FOR COMPANIES WITH ANNUAL REVENUES OF LESS THAN $100 MLN (NOT “SEES FY REVENUE $100 MLN”); 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23

More notable recent Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 08/09/2019: TRCB,OCFC,HCAP,SCM – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Harvest Capital Credit declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Surge Private Equity Closes Investment in Hippodrome Services Group – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Surge invests in Hippodrome Services Group – PE Hub” with publication date: August 02, 2019.