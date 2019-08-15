Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Raised Visa (V) Stake By $10.92 Million; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake By $53.30 Million

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 4.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 471,714 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 9.21 million shares with $1.04B value, down from 9.68M last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $81.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.94. About 1.65 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 11.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas acquired 70,000 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 694,600 shares with $108.49 million value, up from 624,600 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $394.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $175.91. About 2.26 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd Liability reported 52,857 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd Llc accumulated 1.13% or 187,000 shares. Hilton Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Qci Asset owns 990 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 3,555 shares. 8,912 are owned by Iberiabank. Edgewood Mgmt Lc invested 7.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ftb Advsr stated it has 14,323 shares. Tokio Marine Asset reported 4,266 shares. Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,875 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd invested in 631,278 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Moreover, Private Harbour Management And Counsel Ltd has 2.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12,646 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 92,479 shares. 90,000 were reported by Skylands Capital Ltd.

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 3,000 shares to 68,900 valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) stake by 36,100 shares and now owns 101,300 shares. Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 7.20% above currents $175.91 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Stephens maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Monday, March 11. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $157 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bank Inc owns 4,793 shares. Artisan Limited Partnership holds 441,049 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 241,419 shares. Insight 2811 has invested 0.24% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corp has 252,774 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 26,951 shares. Sabal Trust Co invested in 2,561 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Virginia-based Bb&T Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fund Sa owns 8,736 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Com stated it has 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2% stake. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.93% or 1.24 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability accumulated 67,922 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Limited Com has 0.7% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 12,198 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity. Another trade for 5,075 shares valued at $544,142 was bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stake by 400,317 shares to 6.03 million valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 283,687 shares and now owns 6.31 million shares. Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) was raised too.