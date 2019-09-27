Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $19.84 Million; Market Valuation Rose; 1832 Asset Management LP Cut Its Enbridge (ENB) Position by $1.33 Million; Market Value Declined

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 149,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.92M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.19. About 15.07 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 37,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 15.70 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $559.25 million, down from 15.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 2.61M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 215,700 shares to 20.92M shares, valued at $223.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 190,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $708.00 million for 25.63 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 12,533 shares to 58,225 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 332,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,600 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).