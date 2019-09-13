Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Raised Icon Plc (ICLR) Position by $79.76 Million; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Cut Stake by $10.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 107.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 521,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.80 million, up from 484,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $149.54. About 4,629 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45M, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.69. About 2.01M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 29/04/2018 – Full story: T-Mobile announces merger with Sprint in $26B deal; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 30/04/2018 – Update: Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET OF $11.4B TO $11.8B; 30/04/2018 – LIVE now on CNBC: T-Mobile US CEO @JohnLegere and Sprint CEO @marceloclaure join the @SquawkStreet live from the NYSE; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Grp owns 1,042 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Inc holds 55,725 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com has 0.56% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 749 shares. Fir Tree Management LP has invested 0.54% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Ltd accumulated 1,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 224,999 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. 22,452 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Primecap Mngmt Comm Ca, California-based fund reported 451,900 shares. Mrj has invested 2.63% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Llc has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 477,929 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 20.12 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 720,000 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $22.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Unveils Lab for Device Performance Test – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, TMUS, HGV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At ICON Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:ICLR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICON plc to Present at Baird’s 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.