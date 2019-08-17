Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Raised Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $20.91 Million; Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Shareholder Coatue Management Has Raised Holding by $368,808

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 150,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.56M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by 75.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 122,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.50% . The hedge fund held 285,645 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 162,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 67,530 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 67.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting; 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold BGFV shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.07 million shares or 1.40% less from 12.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 13,779 shares. Bridgeway Management has 0% invested in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 24,721 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 56,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 246,000 shares. Concourse Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 33,026 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Morgan Stanley holds 109,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company accumulated 147,752 shares. Federated Pa owns 2,787 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 29,556 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.01% or 64,796 shares in its portfolio.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 110,119 shares to 32,033 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 32,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,918 shares, and cut its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14,500 shares to 40,100 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 300,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Lipe Dalton has invested 0.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Adirondack has invested 2.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dafna Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bouchey Fincl Group Incorporated invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 110,183 shares. Duff And Phelps Management stated it has 28,805 shares. Lucas Management stated it has 6.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advisors Asset holds 0.63% or 253,954 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Company stated it has 2.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tctc Ltd Com has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 30,144 are owned by Garrison Asset Management Ltd Com. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough has 1.91% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 97,612 shares. Platinum Inv Management Limited holds 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 13,279 shares. North Carolina-based Cardinal Capital Mgmt has invested 4.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 7.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

