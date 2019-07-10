Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Raised By $15.87 Million Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; Brown Capital Management Has Decreased By $17.94 Million Its Cognex (CGNX) Position

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 9.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas acquired 299,400 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 3.43M shares with $184.33 million value, up from 3.13 million last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $201.35B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 3.99M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 3.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 358,834 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 9.47 million shares with $481.41 million value, down from 9.82M last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $7.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 262,549 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $41.17M for 44.41 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) stake by 77,715 shares to 5.51 million valued at $174.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alarm Com Hldgs Inc stake by 445,406 shares and now owns 3.22M shares. Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru Retail Bank invested in 73 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 33,577 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,407 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Company has invested 4.31% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Bahl Gaynor stated it has 12,240 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). 19,400 were reported by Cannell Peter B Co. Brown Advisory holds 21,995 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 5,310 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Inc accumulated 1,304 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 694,707 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.12% or 45,700 shares in its portfolio.

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 144,700 shares to 921,900 valued at $162.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 4,500 shares and now owns 12,400 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 44 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wedbush. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan. Wedbush maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $52 target. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Rosenblatt maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

