Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Lowered Its Netease (NTES) Holding; Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Covered By 1 Bulls

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 11.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 234,925 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock declined 19.12%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 1.74 million shares with $419.66M value, down from 1.97M last quarter. Netease Inc now has $33.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $258.48. About 787,323 shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 3.08% above currents $167.02 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. See Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) latest ratings:

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 345,500 shares to 1.04 million valued at $122.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 3,700 shares and now owns 43,700 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase Inc has $302 highest and $245 lowest target. $284.65’s average target is 10.12% above currents $258.48 stock price. NetEase Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $275 target. Jefferies downgraded NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) rating on Thursday, February 21. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $245 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Nomura. CLSA maintained NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) rating on Thursday, February 21. CLSA has “Buy” rating and $287 target.

The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 1.09M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT