Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Lowered By $11.63 Million Its Baidu (BIDU) Position; Shorts at KB Home (KBH) Raised By 4.74%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had an increase of 4.74% in short interest. KBH’s SI was 4.64M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.74% from 4.43M shares previously. With 1.59 million avg volume, 3 days are for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s short sellers to cover KBH’s short positions. The SI to KB Home’s float is 5.47%. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 569,444 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 2.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 70,900 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 3.11 million shares with $512.58M value, down from 3.18 million last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $32.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 1.61M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 468,941 shares to 861,824 valued at $151.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 54,200 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baidu has $245 highest and $13200 lowest target. $191.56’s average target is 104.64% above currents $93.61 stock price. Baidu had 20 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 25. Benchmark maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Daiwa Securities. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. HSBC maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Thursday, March 21. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $191 target.

Among 6 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KB Home has $3500 highest and $20 lowest target. $27.83’s average target is 3.88% above currents $26.79 stock price. KB Home had 16 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of KBH in report on Thursday, June 27 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral”. Buckingham Research upgraded KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on Thursday, June 27 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 27. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 13 report.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.