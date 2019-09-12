Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Lifted Holding in Baidu (BIDU); Cigna (CI) Shareholder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Raised Its Stake by $1.67 Million

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 152.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 9,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The institutional investor held 16,052 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 6,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $161.7. About 1.67M shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 16/05/2018 – CIGNA SAYS IT CONSIDERED BUYING A LARGE PUBLIC HEALTH COMPANY; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 06/03/2018 – Sarah Townsend: Exclusive: Cigna projects 30% annual growth in Middle East after Zurich takeover; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TRANSACTION CONSIDERATION OF $54 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 03/05/2018 – Cigna 1Q Rev $11.38B; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 08/03/2018 – Cigna unveils $67bn deal to buy Express Scripts; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS EXPRESS SCRIPTS’ RATINGS; DIRECTION UNCERTAIN; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 3.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $367.56 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $111.3. About 1.69M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 108,100 shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $351.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 190,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14,777 shares to 10,564 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 10,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,946 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).