Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Lifted Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $3.08 Million as Market Value Rose; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lowered Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $2.15 Million

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 53,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.70M, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 3.76M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 31,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $200.01. About 15.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06B for 24.07 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 51,844 shares to 885,945 shares, valued at $219.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 19,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 4.12 million shares to 21.14 million shares, valued at $231.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,400 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.