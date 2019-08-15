Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Increased Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) as Stock Price Rose; Suvretta Capital Management Decreased Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $5.21 Million as Stock Rose

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27M, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $272.9. About 1.43 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 79,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 920,050 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.76 million, up from 840,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $8.63 during the last trading session, reaching $244.71. About 993,586 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.10 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.