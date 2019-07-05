Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $40.42 Million; Stock Value Rose; Lathrop Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $722,925 as Market Valuation Rose

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 345,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.32 million, up from 691,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 8.96 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 6,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, up from 93,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $112.66. About 371,866 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 27,000 shares to 28,400 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 70,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Inv Limited Partnership invested in 0.44% or 25,175 shares. Ally holds 160,000 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Limited reported 1.96M shares stake. Buckingham Mgmt stated it has 100,863 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.58M shares. Moreover, Greatmark Prns has 5.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 159,250 are held by Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability. Kansas-based Mitchell Cap has invested 3.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Founders Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Ocean Ltd Llc has invested 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weitz Mngmt holds 17,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mawer Investment Mgmt Limited has 1.90M shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 5.90M shares. Sabal Tru accumulated 295,242 shares or 3.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 5,729 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 3,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Fl has 820,650 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The Florida-based Provise Management Group Lc has invested 0.96% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fort Washington Advsrs Oh invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 19,720 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 38,646 shares. Alps Advisors owns 3,734 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Asset Inc accumulated 3,724 shares. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt holds 1.45M shares. Findlay Park Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.61% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1.66 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 19.54M shares. Buckingham Mngmt reported 48,679 shares.