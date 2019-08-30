Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position By $19.75 Million; 0 Analysts Covering BB&T (BBT)

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T Corp has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 10.04% above currents $47.41 stock price. BB&T Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. See BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $51.5000 New Target: $50.5000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $56 New Target: $53 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $56 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Odeon Rating: Buy Initiate

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 9.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas acquired 79,300 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 920,050 shares with $229.76 million value, up from 840,750 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $255.04. About 500,318 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 6.45% above currents $255.04 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $290 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19.

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) stake by 27,200 shares to 127,000 valued at $13.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 68,900 shares. Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advisors reported 263 shares. South State reported 13,333 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 58 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr accumulated 10,939 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 6,802 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Incorporated accumulated 76,990 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,987 shares. The Oregon-based Becker Mngmt has invested 0.67% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hahn Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 157,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20,480 are held by Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Horizon Lc has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First United Comml Bank Trust reported 7,170 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.92% or 21,610 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il has 43,217 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Selway Asset Management reported 8,323 shares stake.

The stock increased 1.72% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 2.63M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $35.70 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BB&T Corporation shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Asset Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 5,502 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc holds 29,093 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 7,177 shares. Moreover, Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 10,724 shares. Carroll Inc reported 179,358 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Old Second Bank Of Aurora reported 41,643 shares stake. Bangor Bank holds 0.23% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 26,448 shares. 582,901 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0.33% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 305,584 shares or 0% of the stock. Spectrum Mngmt owns 200 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated holds 13,667 shares. Nordea Investment Management accumulated 348,426 shares. 181,615 are owned by Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. Gateway Advisers has 31,028 shares.

