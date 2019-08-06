Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Cut Baidu (BIDU) Holding; Insulet (PODD) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Insulet Corp had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Northland Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 27 by JP Morgan. The stock of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. See Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $127.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Northland Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, makes, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.50 billion. The firm offers Omnipod Insulin Management System , which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It has a 632.76 P/E ratio. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Insulet Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 5.26 million shares. Bamco Ny stated it has 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). 2,349 were accumulated by Comerica Natl Bank. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 1,405 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Timpani Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 9,658 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Blair William Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 855,676 shares. M&T Savings Bank invested in 0% or 7,662 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,755 shares. Nicholas L P reported 42,386 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc reported 2,923 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Baidu had 20 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 21. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 155,720 shares to 484,053 valued at $66.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 151,000 shares. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was raised too.