Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Boosted Its Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $82.53 Million as Stock Value Rose; S Muoio & Company Lowered Its Holding in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by $356,400

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $97.54. About 73,549 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 119.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 468,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 861,824 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.70M, up from 392,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.85. About 246,377 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 70,900 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $512.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,900 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares to 170,500 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $65.90M for 16.15 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

