Comgest Global Investors Sas Decreased By $9.89 Million Its Walmart (WMT) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Among 2 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Preferred Bank had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 5 by DA Davidson. See Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) latest ratings:

05/06/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $52.0000 Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $60 New Target: $58 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking services and products to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $824.53 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts and non-retail certificates of deposit. It has a 10.87 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mini-perm loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, residential, and residential multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loan products comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and trade finance products, such as commercial and standby letters of credit, acceptance financing, documentary collections, foreign draft collections, international wires, and foreign exchange for importers and exporters.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.20 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.