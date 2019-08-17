Comgest Global Investors Sas Decreased By $37.20 Million Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Position; Transportadora DE Gas Del Sur SA Tgs (TGS) Shorts Decreased By 21.51%

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 21.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 524,000 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 1.94M shares with $137.86 million value, down from 2.46 million last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $19.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 1.17 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C

Transportadora DE Gas Del Sur SA Tgs (NYSE:TGS) had a decrease of 21.51% in short interest. TGS’s SI was 1.64 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.51% from 2.09 million shares previously. With 688,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Transportadora DE Gas Del Sur SA Tgs (NYSE:TGS)’s short sellers to cover TGS’s short positions. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 967,679 shares traded or 29.25% up from the average. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED

More notable recent Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Grupo Supervielle, Loma Negra, and Transportadora de Gas: Why These Argentine Stocks Bounced Back on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Catastrophic Drop In Argentina Merval Calls To Mind John Templeton – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. It has a 9.07 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders.

Among 8 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Church & Dwight has $82 highest and $62 lowest target. $72.25’s average target is -9.35% below currents $79.7 stock price. Church & Dwight had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 29.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 33,524 shares to 124,033 valued at $6.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 79,300 shares and now owns 920,050 shares. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) was raised too.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.