Comgest Global Investors Sas Cut Its Position in Ecolab (ECL) by $25.47 Million as Market Value Rose; Mrj Capital Has Lifted Position in Packaging Amer (PKG)

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.5. About 476,543 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 144,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 921,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.75M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $204.49. About 1.11 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 21,900 shares to 50,500 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,707 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Ltd has 0.04% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 10,850 shares. Amica Mutual Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Field Main Bancorporation accumulated 0.09% or 1,000 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 3,292 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 32,505 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund Inc owns 11,700 shares. M&T Bancorporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 76,462 shares. Sasco Capital Incorporated Ct accumulated 7,370 shares. 705 are held by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. Mirae Asset Glob Invests accumulated 0% or 2,711 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 3,174 shares or 0% of the stock. Trust Inv Advsr stated it has 11,145 shares. Waddell Reed Financial stated it has 190,831 shares. The Florida-based Naples Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.97% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Prudential Inc invested in 0.03% or 156,999 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Pictet Asset Management has 1.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2.93M shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 180,175 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Corp accumulated 0.13% or 92,118 shares. Swedbank holds 0.88% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 654,394 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc invested in 11,183 shares. 18,906 were reported by Patten And Patten Tn. Reliance Trust Comm Of Delaware holds 6,353 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pittenger And Anderson invested in 13,395 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 21,180 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Markel Corp stated it has 275,800 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.6% or 20,760 shares.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,400 shares to 79,083 shares, valued at $19.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).