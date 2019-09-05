Comgest Global Investors Sas Cut By $2.86 Million Its Autohome (ATHM) Position; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.31’s average target is 29.21% above currents $43.58 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, August 23 with “Hold”. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Goldman Sachs. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. See Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) latest ratings:

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Autohome Inc (ATHM) stake by 17.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 27,200 shares as Autohome Inc (ATHM)’s stock declined 23.31%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 127,000 shares with $13.35M value, down from 154,200 last quarter. Autohome Inc now has $10.13B valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.83. About 474,002 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M

The stock increased 2.11% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 4.83 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason has 0.36% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,483 shares. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.65% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Numerixs Investment Incorporated invested in 0.23% or 25,616 shares. Mirae Asset Glob invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 589,826 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.09% or 200,645 shares in its portfolio. Haverford holds 0.02% or 13,951 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company reported 4,182 shares stake. America First Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). M&R Management Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2,191 shares. Qs Invsts Llc holds 95,850 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 1,500 are held by Ckw Financial Gru. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37.18 million shares. D E Shaw And Co Inc invested in 0.25% or 2.98 million shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. On Thursday, June 13 the insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.98 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 8.6 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 33,524 shares to 124,033 valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 16,300 shares and now owns 47,600 shares. Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was raised too.

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $107.43M for 23.58 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.