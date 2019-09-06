Comgest Global Investors Sas Cut Autohome (ATHM) Holding by $2.86 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Umb Bank N A Has Cut Stake by $971,360

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 14,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 23,072 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 38,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.17. About 1.60 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas analyzed 27,200 shares as the company's stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 127,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, down from 154,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $91.77. About 476,992 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30,900 shares to 365,500 shares, valued at $19.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $107.43 million for 25.21 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 88,087 shares to 882,155 shares, valued at $24.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Co (NYSE:MS) by 13,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 2.62 million shares. Indiana Trust Mgmt reported 0.32% stake. Intrust Savings Bank Na accumulated 0.26% or 15,899 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment has 0.14% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Opus Point Prtn Mgmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,667 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.57% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). North Carolina-based Parsec Mngmt has invested 0.5% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 136,988 were reported by Martin Mngmt Ltd Company. 3,154 were accumulated by Goelzer Invest Management. Vision Cap Mngmt holds 43,656 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Ltd Llc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Channing Capital Ltd Com holds 91,689 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 749,989 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Vigilant Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bath Savings Tru, Maine-based fund reported 3,315 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.