Comgest Global Investors Sas Continues to Hold Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN); As Nova Measuring Instruments LTD (NVMI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Seizert Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $702,900

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NVMI) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 28,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 77,366 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 105,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 66,367 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 119.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 468,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 861,824 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.70M, up from 392,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.49M shares traded or 39.47% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,500 shares to 12,400 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 93,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.74M shares, and cut its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv invested in 5,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Geode Capital has 9.51 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners reported 41,267 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited holds 233,317 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Ipswich Invest Management Inc invested in 22,202 shares. Telemus Capital Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 42,620 shares. Everett Harris & Ca owns 319,615 shares. Moors And Cabot has 21,972 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Monarch reported 32,053 shares. Reliance Communications Of Delaware stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Australia-based Amp Capital has invested 0.29% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 464,981 are held by Raymond James & Assocs. Indexiq Advsrs Limited invested 0.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Franklin holds 0.45% or 4.80M shares in its portfolio.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 27,684 shares to 341,028 shares, valued at $33.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).