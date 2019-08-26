Comgest Global Investors Sas Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Position; Alibaba Group Ho (BABA) Shareholder Swedbank Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 46,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $125.41. About 866,581 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES

Swedbank decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Ho (BABA) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 29,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.26 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Alibaba Group Ho for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 5.26M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,400 shares to 8.07 million shares, valued at $584.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 36,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,300 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

