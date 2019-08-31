Comgest Global Investors Sas Boosted Stake in Cms Energy (CMS) by $1.84 Million; Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Archer (ADM) Holding by $1.12 Million

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 25,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 122,978 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 96,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 2.79M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 16/05/2018 – U.S. grain handler Bartlett to merge with logistics firm; 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Girls, Inc; 25/05/2018 – ADM COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S; 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 124,033 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, up from 90,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.05. About 1.21M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 02/04/2018 – Argo Translation’s CMS Connect™ Plugin Makes Content Management Translation, Updates Easy; 14/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG / Buyback programme; 26/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Administrator Verma Unveils New Strategy to Fuel Data-driven Patient Care, Transparency; 05/03/2018 – Rep. Womack: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 26/04/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,953 MLN VS $1,829 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Keynote Confirmed: Seema Verma, 15th Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Deliver CMS Address a; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Rev $1.95B; 06/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 76. Interim Reporting; 16/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Bipartisan, Bicameral Leaders Urge CMS to Further Improve Medicaid Data System; 15/03/2018 – CMS: Provider Reimbursement Manual Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 40, Form CMS-2552-10 –

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. $124,899 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by Young Ray G.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Class B (RYDBF) by 29,910 shares to 190,870 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,100 shares, and cut its stake in Sonic Healthcare Ltd. (SKHCF).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 10,064 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 70,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

