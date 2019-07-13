Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE:EME)

As General Contractors businesses, Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX) and EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE:EME), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comfort Systems USA Inc. 51 0.87 N/A 3.10 15.67 EMCOR Group Inc. 75 0.58 N/A 5.24 15.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. EMCOR Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Comfort Systems USA Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than EMCOR Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comfort Systems USA Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 11.2% EMCOR Group Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Comfort Systems USA Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.34. EMCOR Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Comfort Systems USA Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival EMCOR Group Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Comfort Systems USA Inc. and EMCOR Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comfort Systems USA Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 EMCOR Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s upside potential is 7.73% at a $57 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of EMCOR Group Inc. is $73, which is potential -16.31% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Comfort Systems USA Inc. appears more favorable than EMCOR Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Comfort Systems USA Inc. and EMCOR Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.1% and 98.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of Comfort Systems USA Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of EMCOR Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comfort Systems USA Inc. -3.09% -15.02% -2.47% -16.03% 8.49% 11.15% EMCOR Group Inc. 0.04% 6.5% 22.03% 10.17% 8.28% 36.97%

For the past year Comfort Systems USA Inc. has weaker performance than EMCOR Group Inc.

Summary

Comfort Systems USA Inc. beats EMCOR Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping. The company provides its services for office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and manufacturing plants; healthcare, education, and government facilities; and other commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional HVAC markets. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; cranes and rigging; millwrighting; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding. It also offers building services to facilities, such as commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; reception, security, and catering; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base operations support; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; floor care and janitorial; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal; facilities and vendor management; call center; installation and support for building systems; technical consulting and diagnostics; small modification and retrofit; infrastructure and building projects; and program development, management, and maintenance services for energy systems. In addition, the company provides industrial services for refineries and petrochemical plants, such as on-site repair, maintenance, and service of heat exchangers, towers, vessels, and piping; design, manufacture, repair, and hydro blast cleaning of shell and tube heat exchangers and related equipment; refinery turnaround planning and engineering, specialty welding, and specialty technical services; and overhaul and maintenance of process units. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.