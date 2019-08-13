Comfort Systems Usa (FIX) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Lifted Holding in Amphenol (APH) by $91.13 Million

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 965 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 8,143 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769.03M, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $88.58. About 847,981 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (FIX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 94,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The institutional investor held 951,688 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.86 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 87,752 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 19/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Extends Debt Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Amphenol (APH) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Q3 and FY Guidance Misses – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol Corporation (New) (APH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 50 shares to 4,399 shares, valued at $391.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,264 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital Mgmt owns 244,222 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation reported 337,172 shares stake. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,670 shares. Bb&T Limited Co reported 25,506 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 327,239 were reported by Bingham Osborn Scarborough. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.04% or 30,550 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Natl Asset holds 0.04% or 3,490 shares. Howland Capital Lc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 116,143 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 10,815 shares. Btim Corp has invested 0.03% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Rech Investors reported 0.22% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.05% or 49,666 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 40,916 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold FIX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.84 million shares or 2.03% less from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Incorporated holds 241,604 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 3,931 are held by Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 5,703 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 31,390 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 388,105 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) or 13,800 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 12,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 5,733 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Co has 9,939 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited invested 0% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Intrust Bank Na stated it has 8,629 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Ltd has 0.03% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 9,757 shares. 9,950 were reported by Affinity Invest Ltd Liability. Meeder Asset reported 9,825 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 85,325 shares to 256,295 shares, valued at $23.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 55,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $943,427 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $49,377 was bought by Mercado – Pablo G.. $103,463 worth of stock was bought by GEORGE WILLIAM III on Monday, July 29. 500 shares valued at $21,640 were bought by Howell Laura Finley on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. FIX’s profit will be $40.54 million for 9.04 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Comfort Systems USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.23% EPS growth.