Comfort Systems Usa (FIX) Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding by $1.50 Million as Stock Price Declined; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Increased Its Position in Chevron (CVX) by $324,597 as Valuation Rose

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 2,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,170 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 32,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (FIX) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 28,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 476,299 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.99 million, down from 505,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Comfort Systems Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 75,409 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has risen 8.49% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS BOOSTS QTR DIV. TO 8C/SHR FROM 7.5C, EST 8C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q REV. $464.9M, EST. $441.8M; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM had sold 4,750 shares worth $532,950.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $492,224 activity. Mercado – Pablo G. also bought $49,377 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares. MYERS FRANKLIN bought 4,000 shares worth $211,348.

