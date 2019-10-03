Comfort Sys Usa (FIX) Holder Zacks Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $477,750; Lee Danner & Bass Has Trimmed Its Republic Services (RSG) Holding by $390,870

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 91,980 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97M, down from 96,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.89. About 199,329 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (FIX) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 9,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The institutional investor held 58,898 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 68,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Comfort Sys Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 77,500 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Qtrly Div; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q REV. $464.9M, EST. $441.8M; 19/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Extends Debt Facility; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.08 BLN AS COMPARED TO $948.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $945.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 9,440 shares to 69,704 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 90,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt has 29,003 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 6,312 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 1.42 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Invs Llc has 0.07% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 348,959 shares. Mariner Ltd stated it has 2,431 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Co owns 8,217 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial has 0.04% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has 3,128 shares. Sun Life holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 174 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 22,181 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.06% stake.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.04 million for 24.39 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold FIX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.78 million shares or 0.18% less from 32.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability holds 10,310 shares. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Lc has 0.35% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 26,860 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 25,727 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 108,245 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). 20,700 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 500 shares. Perritt Cap Management reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co owns 8,709 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 12,959 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Com owns 12,183 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs accumulated 6,389 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited accumulated 0% or 95,336 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 0.01% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 127,480 shares. 7,279 were accumulated by Alps Inc.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,367 shares to 522,208 shares, valued at $35.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 22,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 17.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.02 per share. FIX’s profit will be $30.97M for 12.68 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Comfort Systems USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.23% EPS growth.

