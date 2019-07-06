Comfort Sys Usa Com (FIX) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Cut Holding by $863,980; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Trimmed Its Holding

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc Com (FIX) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 16,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 43,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comfort Sys Usa Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 135,915 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has risen 8.49% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 19/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Extends Debt Facility; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q EPS 44c; 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS BOOSTS QTR DIV. TO 8C/SHR FROM 7.5C, EST 8C

Analysts await Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. FIX’s profit will be $31.74 million for 15.05 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Comfort Systems USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.26% EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novanta Inc Com by 12,950 shares to 21,385 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Com (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 insider sale for $492,224 activity. $211,348 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was bought by MYERS FRANKLIN on Wednesday, February 27. Mercado – Pablo G. also bought $49,377 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

