Comerica Incorporated (CMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Money Center Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica Incorporated 72 2.94 N/A 7.74 9.45 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 21 3.65 N/A 1.92 10.97

Demonstrates Comerica Incorporated and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Comerica Incorporated. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Comerica Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of TriState Capital Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica Incorporated 0.00% 15.9% 1.7% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.44 beta means Comerica Incorporated’s volatility is 44.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Comerica Incorporated and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica Incorporated 1 8 1 2.10 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Comerica Incorporated’s upside potential is 17.86% at a $77.75 consensus target price. On the other hand, TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 12.57% and its consensus target price is $24. The information presented earlier suggests that Comerica Incorporated looks more robust than TriState Capital Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Comerica Incorporated and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 82.1% respectively. 0.8% are Comerica Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comerica Incorporated 1.15% 0.26% -4.92% -9.54% -24.24% 6.57% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -0.43% -2.82% -9.21% -0.9% -27.71% 7.91%

For the past year Comerica Incorporated has weaker performance than TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Comerica Incorporated beats on 7 of the 11 factors TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides small business banking and personal financial services, including consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers a range of consumer products comprising deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services consisting of fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, the United States; Canada; and Mexico. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.