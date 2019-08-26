Comerica Incorporated (CMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) and Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) are two firms in the Money Center Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica Incorporated 75 2.69 N/A 7.74 9.45 Credicorp Ltd. 230 0.00 N/A 15.40 14.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Comerica Incorporated and Credicorp Ltd. Credicorp Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Comerica Incorporated. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Comerica Incorporated is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Credicorp Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) and Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica Incorporated 0.00% 15.9% 1.7% Credicorp Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Comerica Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.44. Credicorp Ltd.’s 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Comerica Incorporated and Credicorp Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica Incorporated 0 7 1 2.13 Credicorp Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Comerica Incorporated’s upside potential is 33.15% at a $80.3 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Credicorp Ltd.’s consensus price target is $250, while its potential upside is 24.17%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Comerica Incorporated is looking more favorable than Credicorp Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.5% of Comerica Incorporated shares and 76.3% of Credicorp Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Comerica Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 36.1% of Credicorp Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comerica Incorporated 1.15% 0.26% -4.92% -9.54% -24.24% 6.57% Credicorp Ltd. -4.61% -5.57% -7.94% -7.75% -5% -1.66%

For the past year Comerica Incorporated has 6.57% stronger performance while Credicorp Ltd. has -1.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Credicorp Ltd. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Comerica Incorporated.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides small business banking and personal financial services, including consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers a range of consumer products comprising deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services consisting of fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, the United States; Canada; and Mexico. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.