Comerica Incorporated (CMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

As Money Center Banks companies, Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica Incorporated 71 2.90 N/A 7.74 9.45 Citigroup Inc. 67 2.40 N/A 7.16 9.94

Demonstrates Comerica Incorporated and Citigroup Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Citigroup Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Comerica Incorporated. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Comerica Incorporated’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Citigroup Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica Incorporated 0.00% 15.9% 1.7% Citigroup Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Comerica Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.44. Competitively, Citigroup Inc. is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Comerica Incorporated and Citigroup Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica Incorporated 1 7 1 2.11 Citigroup Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 19.34% for Comerica Incorporated with average target price of $77.55. Meanwhile, Citigroup Inc.’s average target price is $82.75, while its potential upside is 19.74%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Citigroup Inc. seems more appealing than Comerica Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Comerica Incorporated and Citigroup Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 78.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Comerica Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Citigroup Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comerica Incorporated 1.15% 0.26% -4.92% -9.54% -24.24% 6.57% Citigroup Inc. -2.53% 0.59% 1.72% 10.81% -1.56% 36.69%

For the past year Comerica Incorporated has weaker performance than Citigroup Inc.

Summary

Comerica Incorporated beats on 7 of the 11 factors Citigroup Inc.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides small business banking and personal financial services, including consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers a range of consumer products comprising deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services consisting of fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, the United States; Canada; and Mexico. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. In addition, this segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,649 branches in 19 countries. The Citi Holdings segment provides consumer loans; and portfolio of securities, loans, and other assets. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.