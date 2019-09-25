Comerica Incorporated (CMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) compete with each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica Incorporated 71 2.88 N/A 7.74 9.45 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 80 0.00 N/A 8.63 9.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Comerica Incorporated and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Comerica Incorporated. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Comerica Incorporated is presently more expensive than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Comerica Incorporated and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica Incorporated 0.00% 15.9% 1.7% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0.00% 15.2% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Comerica Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.44 beta. In other hand, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has beta of 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Comerica Incorporated and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica Incorporated 1 8 1 2.10 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 0 0 0.00

Comerica Incorporated’s average price target is $77.75, while its potential upside is 20.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of Comerica Incorporated shares and 70.8% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares. Comerica Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 0.06% are Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comerica Incorporated 1.15% 0.26% -4.92% -9.54% -24.24% 6.57% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce -0.39% -0.32% -6.36% -7.08% -13.57% 5.54%

For the past year Comerica Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Summary

Comerica Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides small business banking and personal financial services, including consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers a range of consumer products comprising deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services consisting of fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, the United States; Canada; and Mexico. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, tax free savings, and business accounts; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; fixed and variable rate, first time home buyer, and commercial mortgages; rapid and franchise financing services; and home power plan solutions. The company also provides prepaid, credit, and commercial cards; and guaranteed investment certificates, investment banking, mutual funds, structured notes, education RESPs, and disability RDSPs, as well as portfolio, business, and investment solutions. In addition, it offers government supported programs; travel and creditor insurance products; specialty services, such as established business, agriculture, and indigenous banking services, as well as banking services for professionals; and custody, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. Further, the company provides student, youth, senior, newcomers, and foreign workers banking offers, as well as banking bundles. Additionally, it offers overdraft protection, switch kit, retirement planning, precious metal purchasing, cash management, merchant, trade finance, correspondent banking, community commitment, asset management, self-directed brokerage, and online foreign exchange services, as well as mobile, online, and ATM services. The company also operates an advice center. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.