Comerica Incorporated (CMA) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB). The two are both Money Center Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica Incorporated 77 3.35 N/A 7.67 9.51 Opus Bank 21 3.44 N/A 1.25 16.77

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Comerica Incorporated and Opus Bank. Opus Bank appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Comerica Incorporated. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Comerica Incorporated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opus Bank, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Comerica Incorporated and Opus Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica Incorporated 0.00% 16.7% 1.8% Opus Bank 0.00% 3.7% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Comerica Incorporated is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.45. Opus Bank’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Comerica Incorporated and Opus Bank’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17 Opus Bank 0 0 0 0.00

Comerica Incorporated’s average target price is $84.38, while its potential upside is 15.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.4% of Comerica Incorporated shares and 97.7% of Opus Bank shares. Comerica Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Opus Bank has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comerica Incorporated -3.88% -7.63% -13.66% -13.89% -25.6% 6.17% Opus Bank -3.18% -0.47% -3.72% 1.5% -26.35% 7.15%

For the past year Comerica Incorporated has weaker performance than Opus Bank

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Comerica Incorporated beats Opus Bank.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides small business banking and personal financial services, including consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers a range of consumer products comprising deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services consisting of fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, the United States; Canada; and Mexico. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.