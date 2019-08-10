Comerica Incorporated (CMA) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica Incorporated 76 2.79 N/A 7.74 9.45 Banco Santander-Chile 30 0.00 N/A 1.73 16.79

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Comerica Incorporated and Banco Santander-Chile. Banco Santander-Chile appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Comerica Incorporated. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Comerica Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Banco Santander-Chile.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Comerica Incorporated and Banco Santander-Chile’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica Incorporated 0.00% 15.9% 1.7% Banco Santander-Chile 0.00% 17.9% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.44 shows that Comerica Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Banco Santander-Chile’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Comerica Incorporated and Banco Santander-Chile’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica Incorporated 0 7 1 2.13 Banco Santander-Chile 0 2 0 2.00

The average target price of Comerica Incorporated is $81.5, with potential upside of 30.13%. Banco Santander-Chile on the other hand boasts of a $32 average target price and a 12.20% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Comerica Incorporated is looking more favorable than Banco Santander-Chile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comerica Incorporated and Banco Santander-Chile has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 15.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Comerica Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, Banco Santander-Chile has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comerica Incorporated 1.15% 0.26% -4.92% -9.54% -24.24% 6.57% Banco Santander-Chile -2.13% -3.37% 5.19% -9.32% -11.48% -3.04%

For the past year Comerica Incorporated had bullish trend while Banco Santander-Chile had bearish trend.

Summary

Comerica Incorporated beats on 9 of the 11 factors Banco Santander-Chile.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides small business banking and personal financial services, including consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers a range of consumer products comprising deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services consisting of fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, the United States; Canada; and Mexico. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.