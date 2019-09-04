Comerica (CMA) to pay $0.67 on Oct 1, 2019; Covia Holdings (CVIA) Sellers Decreased By 5.7% Their Shorts

Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) had a decrease of 5.7% in short interest. CVIA’s SI was 4.90M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.7% from 5.20M shares previously. With 600,800 avg volume, 8 days are for Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA)’s short sellers to cover CVIA’s short positions. The SI to Covia Holdings Corporation’s float is 15.46%. It closed at $1.5 lastly. It is down 90.33% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.33% the S&P500.

Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) is expected to pay $0.67 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:CMA) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.67 dividend. Comerica Inc’s current price of $59.93 translates into 1.12% yield. Comerica Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 2.24M shares traded or 16.65% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Comerica Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMA); 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMERICA’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE, & ASSIGNS P; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division

Among 8 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Comerica has $93 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.30’s average target is 33.99% above currents $59.93 stock price. Comerica had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Wedbush. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 5 by UBS. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $8.72 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. It has a 7.69 P/E ratio. The Business Bank segment offers various services and products, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational firms, and governmental entities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Comerica Incorporated shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 2,881 shares. Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Huntington Bankshares holds 0.01% or 6,318 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.05% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 12,921 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 9,296 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv L P has invested 0.47% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Prospector Partners Ltd Co invested in 110,100 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Weiss Multi has 105,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp accumulated 5,608 shares. First Commonwealth Pa holds 2,826 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Exchange Capital Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). 5,278 were accumulated by Caxton Associate L P. Stevens Lp has 0.38% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company has market cap of $197.27 million. The firm offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.