Comerica (CMA) to pay $0.67 on Oct 1, 2019; AMS AG ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRIA (AUKUF) Shorts Raised By 37.63%

Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) is expected to pay $0.67 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:CMA) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.67 dividend. Comerica Inc’s current price of $61.88 translates into 1.08% yield. Comerica Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.88. About 2.07M shares traded or 9.46% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 24/05/2018 – VP Burkhart Gifts 554 Of Comerica Inc; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME

AMS AG ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRIA (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) had an increase of 37.63% in short interest. AUKUF’s SI was 1.54M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 37.63% from 1.12M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 15426 days are for AMS AG ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRIA (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)’s short sellers to cover AUKUF’s short positions. It closed at $46.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $9.24 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. It has a 7.94 P/E ratio. The Business Bank segment offers various services and products, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational firms, and governmental entities.

Among 7 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Comerica had 17 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has “In-Line” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Evercore. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 26 with “Neutral”. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. DA Davidson maintained Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rating on Wednesday, April 17. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $85 target. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Comerica Incorporated shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Capital Lc holds 0.8% or 39,721 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc stated it has 687,712 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. American Research Co accumulated 500 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Co invested in 28,550 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans has 661,943 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 114,235 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 110,157 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0.08% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) or 1.61M shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 0.01% or 24,147 shares. C M Bidwell holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 4,900 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 25,334 shares. 1.16M were accumulated by Massachusetts Ma. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 91,825 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel reported 5,625 shares.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm operates through Products and Foundry divisions. It has a 19.58 P/E ratio. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits ; environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

