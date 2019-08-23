Comerica (CMA) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Enpro Inds (NPO) Holder Daruma Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 28,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The hedge fund held 404,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, up from 375,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 99,768 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 21,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 76,087 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 97,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 1.15 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 24/05/2018 – VP Burkhart Gifts 554 Of Comerica Inc; 21/03/2018 – COMERICA BANK – WILL RAISE ITS PRIME RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Inc owns 2.13M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw reported 29,713 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 4,572 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 15,480 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp accumulated 21,401 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 63,361 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 58,442 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co reported 0.03% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp owns 0.05% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 77,865 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0% or 3,167 shares. Systematic Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 24,047 shares. Fiduciary Inc Wi reported 717,560 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 3,114 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru invested 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $113,647 activity. $108,666 worth of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was bought by Bower Steven R. on Tuesday, August 6.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 4,759 shares to 43,564 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 608,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,491 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fairbanks Morse to Provide Emergency Diesel Generator (EDG) Sets for US Navy Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carriers CVN-80 and CVN-81 – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EnPro Industries Announces Expiration of Exchange Offer for Its Unregistered 5.75% Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Admiral Caldwell Recognizes Fairbanks Morse Partnership During Visit to Beloit Facility – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro Industries (NPO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Comerica’s Monica L. Martinez Named Among Nation’s Top 50 Most Powerful Latinas – GuruFocus.com” on August 07, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “Comerica Bank, Living and Learning Enrichment Center Eye Talent Through Exceptional Academy – CSRwire.com” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James Downgrades Comerica, Says Q1 Report Not As Good As It Looks – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Comerica Incorporated’s (NYSE:CMA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica’s Latest Corporate Responsibility Report Demonstrates Progress on Environmental and Social Issues – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 29,218 shares to 37,299 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 19,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $295.75M for 7.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual EPS reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Financial Bank invested 0.05% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 363 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advsr stated it has 162,749 shares or 4.77% of all its holdings. Wright Investors Service invested in 3,110 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pinebridge LP owns 238,622 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 1.86M shares or 0.17% of the stock. 83,436 were accumulated by American Gru Inc. Northern stated it has 1.87 million shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank, Washington-based fund reported 1,543 shares. Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc holds 5,582 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0% or 3,116 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Etrade Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.02% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Hartford Management stated it has 18,260 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.