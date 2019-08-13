Comerica (CMA) Share Value Declined While Bridgewater Associates LP Has Upped Its Holding; Harris Del (HRS) Holder Eaton Vance Management Boosted Its Position by $1.84 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 50,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The hedge fund held 129,744 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, up from 78,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $61.2. About 1.52 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 24/05/2018 – VP Burkhart Gifts 554 Of Comerica Inc; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net $281M; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 11,562 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 102,185 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32M, up from 90,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 244.38% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 04/04/2018 – MyoKardia Names Taylor C. Harris as Chief Fincl Officer; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris Votes Against Fiscally Irresponsible Spending Bill; 27/04/2018 – HARRIS SAYS BOARD INCREASED AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 13 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded $161 Million F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; Recognized for 20 years of 100% On-Time Deliveries; 29/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Senators Push Back on FCC Proposal to Cut Phone and Broadband Service from Struggling Americans; 26/04/2018 – Harris Corporation Delivers Millionth F-35 Lightning Il Fighter Aircraft Avionics Component; 09/03/2018 – Harris Companies Acquires Diamond B Constructors; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Nets’ Joe Harris worried about ailing former coach Tyronn Lue; 03/05/2018 – HARRIS: HAPPY TO HOLD ONTO ADT IF MARKET DOESN’T REFLECT VALUE; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: At Intelligence Hearing, Harris Highlights Risks of Interim Security Clearances

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,256 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.1% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 2.03M shares. Btim Corporation stated it has 3,500 shares. New York-based Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). British Columbia Mgmt Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). West Oak Capital Ltd invested in 153 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 2,866 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. New York-based Quantbot LP has invested 0.04% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.02% or 145,835 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Blue Financial Cap invested in 0.15% or 1,817 shares. Moreover, Texas Capital Fincl Bank Tx has 0.5% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 1,710 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4,409 shares to 101,808 shares, valued at $14.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 24,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,432 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.99 million activity.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 9.78 million shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $14.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 8,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,592 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).