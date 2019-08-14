Comerica (CMA) Position Boosted by Bank Of Nova Scotia; As Verizon Comm (VZ) Shares Declined, Azimuth Capital Management Has Cut by $1.81 Million Its Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 189.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 67,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 102,757 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 35,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 1.11M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EPS $1.59; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 56.3%; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net $281M; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm Inc (VZ) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 30,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 234,121 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, down from 264,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Comm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 5.85M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 53,275 shares to 278,435 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) by 43,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia invested in 528,503 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 113,724 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Management Ltd owns 152,739 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth has 2.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 144,401 shares. Burney Communication holds 450,278 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Management Limited Company reported 19,068 shares. Signature Estate And Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mcf Advisors Limited Co reported 8,683 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability owns 3,519 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 65,000 shares. Cannell Peter B Commerce stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.77% or 52.92 million shares in its portfolio. Amg Fincl Bank accumulated 6,241 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 2.01M shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 273,088 shares.

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Larry S. Reed Hired as Senior Vice President for Community Development and External Affairs for California Market – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comerica Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comerica -2.2% after Q2 EPS misses, NIM slips – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Comerica Shares Lost 15.8% in March – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 06, 2019.