Comerica (CMA) Holder Soros Fund Management Has Cut Its Position; Dht Holdings (DHT) Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 801,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.08 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73 million, down from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 812,632 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 54.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 95.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 256,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,041 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $956,000, down from 269,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 1.20M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMERICA’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE, & ASSIGNS P; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Boosts Dividend By 13% — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EPS $1.59; 21/04/2018 – DJ Comerica Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMA)

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Comerica (CMA) Raises Quarterly Dividend 11.7% to $0.67; Approves 15M Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on January 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James Downgrades Comerica, Says Q1 Report Not As Good As It Looks – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Comerica Bank’s Texas Index Improves – GuruFocus.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica Inc (CMA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $240,364 activity.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 35,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $21.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 17.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chem Bancorporation has invested 0.12% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). 263,412 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Toronto Dominion Bancorp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 104,779 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors owns 6,121 shares. Sg Americas Lc, a New York-based fund reported 26,550 shares. Caxton Associate LP stated it has 0.06% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) or 2,517 shares. Btim Corp invested in 0.19% or 192,011 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.66% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 248,097 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp has 5,608 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 5.79% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CMA’s profit will be $309.87M for 9.08 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual EPS reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.37% negative EPS growth.