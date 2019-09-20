Comerica (CMA) Holder Maltese Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Increased Its Position by $1.10 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 166,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 83,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08 million, down from 250,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 267,796 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 24/05/2018 – VP Burkhart Gifts 554 Of Comerica Inc; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.54 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.00 million, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 585,265 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $287.26 million for 8.51 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual EPS reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.52% EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 99,408 shares to 743,461 shares, valued at $34.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp.

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Comerica Incorporated’s (NYSE:CMA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Comerica (CMA) Discloses Muneera Carr Ceased Serving as CFO – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Comerica (NYSE:CMA), The Stock That Dropped 39% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold CMA shares while 164 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 124.03 million shares or 0.67% more from 123.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset One has invested 0.03% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Dana Inv Inc holds 0.01% or 3,870 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0.13% or 1.51M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,489 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Omers Administration stated it has 0.06% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 2,593 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 105,233 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested in 128 shares or 0% of the stock. Fjarde Ap accumulated 13,383 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 2,982 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 640,433 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 15,201 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 6,436 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 254,981 shares stake. Basswood Mgmt Ltd Com holds 227,672 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 8,017 shares. First Interstate Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 2,150 shares. Element Capital Ltd Co holds 0.09% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 112,978 shares. 1492 Management Limited Liability Corp owns 472,227 shares or 5% of their US portfolio. Sei accumulated 757,429 shares. Kepos Lp holds 38,596 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Quantitative Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 75,134 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests LP has 0.03% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 159,576 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 673,030 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association reported 570,484 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Company owns 12,031 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 86,569 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt invested in 205,028 shares. Blair William Com Il accumulated 14,200 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).