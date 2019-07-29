Comerica (CMA) Holder Group One Trading LP Has Raised Holding; Archon Capital Management Lowered Position in Zix (ZIXI) by $5.86 Million as Share Value Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $479.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 310,849 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 25.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 12,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,117 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 49,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $73.24. About 321,630 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 21/03/2018 – COMERICA BANK – WILL RAISE ITS PRIME RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMERICA’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE, & ASSIGNS P; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89M for 30.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (Put) by 14,800 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methanex Corp (Call) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put).