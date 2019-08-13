Comerica (CMA) Holder Bokf Has Boosted Stake; Tensile Capital Management Has Trimmed Groupon Com Stk (GRPN) Position by $2.10 Million; Stock Price Declined

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc Com Stk (GRPN) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.545. About 237,627 shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40

Bokf increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 6,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 27,909 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 21,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.23. About 59,650 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 56.3%; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – EXPECTS GROWTH IN AVERAGE LOANS IN LINE WITH REAL GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,086 shares to 98,782 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,077 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Does Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on June 02, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: "Comerica Shows the Way to a Thriving Future – CSRwire.com" published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Does Comerica Incorporated's (NYSE:CMA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 8 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 9,308 shares stake. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 5,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 968,559 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Stieven Cap Advsrs LP holds 148,203 shares. Cls Lc accumulated 43 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Cibc Markets Inc holds 33,863 shares. Zeke Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 2,827 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division has 0.13% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Pinnacle Advisory Inc holds 5,933 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 725 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 12,401 shares. Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).