Comerica Bank Upped Position in Cdw (CDW); Central Secs (CET) Stock Value Rose While Zuckerman Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $334,080

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Central Secs Corp (CET) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 11,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 27,789 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $848,000, down from 38,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 15,456 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 1845.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 130,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 137,817 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.64 million, up from 7,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $121.06. About 4.61 million shares traded or 254.79% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis has invested 0.09% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.16% or 271,237 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 294,460 shares. Barclays Plc has 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Tributary Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). British Columbia Mngmt Corporation accumulated 25,652 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 122,722 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Arcadia Management Corp Mi owns 0.03% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 1,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co owns 429 shares. United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.06% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). First Personal reported 578 shares. Northeast Consultants invested 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Blackrock holds 0.05% or 10.39M shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.91% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 8,068 shares to 74,466 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Internation by 27,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,981 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Svcs Advisors owns 110,807 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 7,397 shares. Jbf Incorporated stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Gradient Ltd Liability Com reported 3 shares. 9,451 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.01% or 33,333 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 10,470 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advisors holds 0.17% or 30,039 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Moreover, Bulldog Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.44% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Morgan Stanley stated it has 157,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 32,739 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 25,581 shares or 0.01% of the stock.