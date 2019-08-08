Comerica Bank Upped By $609,000 Its Jd Com Adr (JD) Stake; Southernsun Asset Management Boosted By $22.89 Million Its Centene Corp. (CNC) Position

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased Centene Corp. (CNC) stake by 103.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc acquired 431,826 shares as Centene Corp. (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 850,570 shares with $45.17 million value, up from 418,744 last quarter. Centene Corp. now has $20.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 474,395 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs

Comerica Bank increased Jd Com Inc Adr (JD) stake by 28.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comerica Bank acquired 20,300 shares as Jd Com Inc Adr (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Comerica Bank holds 91,018 shares with $2.75 million value, up from 70,718 last quarter. Jd Com Inc Adr now has $45.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 2.39 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman

Comerica Bank decreased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 5,415 shares to 28,295 valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 10,995 shares and now owns 112,041 shares. Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by CLSA on Friday, March 1 to “Outperform”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Daiwa Securities. Citigroup maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) stake by 94,935 shares to 478,932 valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) stake by 155,991 shares and now owns 962,267 shares. Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Company holds 95,608 shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Psagot Invest House Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Homrich Berg has 0.19% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department has 6,902 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech stated it has 35,224 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Co reported 11,190 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. York Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 716,442 shares. Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorp Of has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Burney Company owns 64,045 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt holds 28,807 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp holds 0.06% or 46,636 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited invested in 0.03% or 2,640 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, May 10 to “Buy”.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. 2,850 shares were bought by BLUME JESSICA L., worth $151,022.