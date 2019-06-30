Comerica Bank Stake In Sanmina (SANM) Was Lifted; Systemax (SYX) Position Maintained by Goodhaven Capital Management Llc

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sanmina Corp (SANM) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 25,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,101 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 67,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Sanmina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 504,636 shares traded or 24.36% up from the average. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 2.70% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better-than-anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $829.42M market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 98,426 shares traded or 59.93% up from the average. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold SANM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 1.06% or 35,700 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Skyline Asset Management Lp invested in 379,710 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Prudential Fincl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). 15,168 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. 10,000 are held by Rbf Lc. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.46% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 2.88 million shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has 5,713 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Company reported 0.04% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 23,486 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 136,976 shares. Renaissance Technology invested in 961,541 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% or 6,296 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma owns 34,822 shares.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,064 shares to 119,794 shares, valued at $9.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Large Cap (FNDX) by 50,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,876 shares, and cut its stake in Ambev S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ABEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,500 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd invested in 25,964 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 58 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 23,400 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 745,814 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 355 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 156,293 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Goldman Sachs Group owns 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 65,178 shares. Zebra Lc holds 0.3% or 24,955 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 21,024 shares. 112,261 are held by Panagora Asset. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares to 290,716 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 288,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).