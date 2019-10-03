Comerica Bank Position in Arrow Electrs (ARW) Cut as Stock Price Declined; As Baidu (BIDU) Valuation Declined, Matthews International Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $84.27 Million

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 5,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 50,479 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, down from 56,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 168,918 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 92.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 720,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 59,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01M, down from 779,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $103.54. About 665,287 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baidu In A Glance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu to sell nearly third of Ctrip stake for $1 bln – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu (BIDU) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Share Price Is Down 51% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76 million for 21.75 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 693,100 shares to 4.38M shares, valued at $277.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Line Corp.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 62,095 shares to 234,380 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerg Mkts Stock Etf (VWO) by 69,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arrow Electronics Expands Red Hat Relationship Within North America – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics Again Tops Industry Ranking in FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies List – Business Wire” published on January 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arrow Electronics, Rigado and Iconics Launch Market-ready Smart Buildings Solution – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Arrow’s (ARW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Down Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics Names Lily Yan Hughes as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.84 million for 10.78 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Chicago Equity Prtn Llc reported 3,415 shares. 408,691 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 255,342 shares. 22,321 were accumulated by Tdam Usa. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab reported 492,412 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% or 22,190 shares. Smith Graham Company Inv Lp holds 61,062 shares. 352 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Brant Point Investment Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 55,940 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp holds 0% or 17,271 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 3,226 shares. Prudential Finance invested in 0.06% or 537,634 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 22,449 shares.